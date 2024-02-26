A video showing the moment an international student was told he would be deported after he arrived in the US has gone viral

This comes after the immigration officials found out that his student visa was set to expire in two days

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the deportation of the man

A young man who travelled to the US to pursue further studies was deported immediately after arriving in the country.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @breadyreacts showed the young man being questioned by a female immigration officer regarding the validity of his student visa.

Upon arrival, it was realized that he was ineligible to enter the country because his student visa was set to expire in two days.

The officer explained the situation and admonished the young man to return to his home country of Congo to get things sorted out.

On his part, the international st,udent who looked disappointed said his main aim was to study in the US and would, therefore go back to his home country and sort out his travel documents, after which he would return and pursue his dream.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 52 comments.

Watch the video

Social media users react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the decision to deport visa issues.

user6877684286759 indicated:

Just allow him in and extend his visa

The_Governor indicated:

Student visa’s are mostly 4 years for a bachelor’s program and 2/3 years for masters; so how is the visa expiring???? Did he get a visa for a program 2/3years ago and never attended & is now going

h.k reacted:

I think he got the visa before the admission or got the admission on a previous visa he already had.

Ssempijja Ivan Pv added:

I wonder at the southern border it’s easier to cross with no checks, makes no sense whatsoever

mireille

I feel bad for him to hard to get that visa in congo waste of money

Ghanaian student deported from Canada over login details

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student who had travelled to Canada to continue his education was deported because he did not have his login details.

According to Prince Kojo Tawiah, who narrated the issue on his YouTube channel, he said the student did not know any of his school's information because the agent who helped him did not provide him with the details.

In the video on MILO TV GH, Prince said the student got an agent in Ghana to help him gain admission to a university in Canada and get his visa.

