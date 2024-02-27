A Country Called Ghana: Ghanaian Artist Presents Nice Sketch To Ramsey Nouah On Set, Actor Delights
- A Ghanaian artist showed his admiration for Ramsey Nouah after he drew a nice sketch of him
- The actor, who is in Ghana filming a movie, was impressed by the nice artwork after it was presented to him on set
- Many people who saw the artwork showered praises on the young man for his lovely gesture
A talented Ghanaian artist left Ramsey Nouah in awe after he presented him with a nice artwork while the latter was on set filming an upcoming movie titled A Country Called Ghana.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @dyanartofficial1 showed when Ramsey Nouah was spotted admiring the nice pencil portrait.
The actor, in showing his appreciation, took a photograph of the beautiful sketch.
The adorable six-second video which highlights Ghanaians' hospitality, had raked in over 2000 likes and 26 comments at the time of writing the report.
A Country Called Ghana
Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu are all starring in the upcoming blockbuster movie executively produced by Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah also known as Lil Win.
The trio are expected to spend one month in the Ashanti Region filming scenes for the movie.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the Ghanaian artist for the nice gesture.
Dellynalovesnaajacque2 commented
Eiiiii man has done it again
Kryssie indicated:
Big ups bro
Mary Kay reacted:
Nice work dear
mr bright wrote:
Beautiful
Artist draws a nice sketch of a bus conductor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor in Ghana could not hide joy after one of his passengers drew a beautiful sketch of him working.
The talented artist @Enilart, who shared a video and picture of that moment on X, drew the bus conductor while he was collecting his transport fares.
After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch to the mate, who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.
At first, the bus conductor acted very shy when he was told to take the sketch, but once he did, his eyes couldn't look away from the masterpiece.
