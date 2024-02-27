A Ghanaian artist showed his admiration for Ramsey Nouah after he drew a nice sketch of him

The actor, who is in Ghana filming a movie, was impressed by the nice artwork after it was presented to him on set

Many people who saw the artwork showered praises on the young man for his lovely gesture

A talented Ghanaian artist left Ramsey Nouah in awe after he presented him with a nice artwork while the latter was on set filming an upcoming movie titled A Country Called Ghana.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @dyanartofficial1 showed when Ramsey Nouah was spotted admiring the nice pencil portrait.

Ghanaian Artist draws nice sketch of Ramsey Nouah Photo credit: @dyanartofficial1/TikTok

The actor, in showing his appreciation, took a photograph of the beautiful sketch.

The adorable six-second video which highlights Ghanaians' hospitality, had raked in over 2000 likes and 26 comments at the time of writing the report.

A Country Called Ghana

Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu are all starring in the upcoming blockbuster movie executively produced by Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah also known as Lil Win.

The trio are expected to spend one month in the Ashanti Region filming scenes for the movie.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the Ghanaian artist for the nice gesture.

Artist draws a nice sketch of a bus conductor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor in Ghana could not hide joy after one of his passengers drew a beautiful sketch of him working.

The talented artist @Enilart, who shared a video and picture of that moment on X, drew the bus conductor while he was collecting his transport fares.

After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch to the mate, who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.

At first, the bus conductor acted very shy when he was told to take the sketch, but once he did, his eyes couldn't look away from the masterpiece.

Source: YEN.com.gh