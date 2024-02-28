A man in a video on TikTok showed his Kantanka vehicle, which has a Twi voice assistant, and showed how it worked

In the video the young man reversed the car and the vehicle gave pedistriens an alert that a vehicle was approaching

In the comments section many people were surprised by the Twi voice assistant and found it hilarious

A TikTok video of a Kantanka car with a Twi voice assistant has gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of views and comments.

Kantanka vehicle and Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr Photo Source: klud_up

The video, posted by user @klud_up, showed him demonstrating the features of his Kantanka vehicle, a Ghanaian-made car brand that is known for its innovative technology.

In the video, the young man reversed his car and the voice assistant warns pedestrians in Twi, a widely spoken language in Ghana, that a vehicle is approaching.

The video has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many Ghanaians expressing their surprise and amusement at the Twi voice assistant.

Kantanka car sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

❤️Akosua said:

What if the person standing there doesn’t understand twi

maame_6 commented:

Mz_pent wrote:

Miemie Grey said:

Who is the manufacturer please

Gracious Tiwaa wrote:

Better coz Ghana driving is soo frustrating..

Denny commented:

The yooo part is even killing me

Acesaid:

Masa katanka for remove the voice ahh de3n nono

lush wrote:

so embarrassing. Will support but the voice thing needs to go

Mz_pent said:

Ghanaians compare Kantanka car to Chinese car

In another story, Many Ghanaians are hailing Kantanka Automobile after photos of one of its vehicles went viral on X.

However, many people noticed the vehicle bared a striking resemblance with the Chinese brand ZXAUTO Grandlion.

This had many people questioning whether Kantanka built its vehicles from scratch or just assembled parts.

