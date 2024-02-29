Chef Smith has been captured in a photo where he looks exhausted after over 600 hours of non-stop GWR cooking

The Ghanaian culinary artist has been cooking for weeks in a bid to break the current GWR for the most extended cooking by an individual

The picture of the chef looking weary from the prolonged hours of cooking has sparked mixed reactions online

A photo of Ghanaian Chef Smith looking worn out after over 600 hours of consistent cooking to break has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, Chef Smith began his Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt to break the record for the most prolonged cooking by an individual. He exceeded 600 hours on Monday, February 26.

Photo of sleepy Chef Smith after over 600 hours of GWR cooking sparks concerns. Photo credit: chefsmithghana.

Famous faces in Ghana’s entertainment circles, such as Nana Ama McBrown, OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, SDK, Kwaku Manu, and others, have visited the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex, Accra, where the marathon is underway to support Chef Smith.

Determined Chef Smith

Posting the photo where he looked weary on his Instagram account, the chef noted that he’s determined to place Ghana on the world map again.

“Yes, we look tired, but winning the record for Ghana is the goal,” he captioned the picture.

Chef Smith’s attempt comes after another Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak, achieved a cooking attempt of 227 hours. The GWR has yet to validate her attempt.

See Chef Smith’s photo below:

How fans and followers reacted on social media

The picture of Chef Smith looking exhausted generated mixed reactions online. Here are some of the comments.

Queensikabaa said:

The gold is yours, sir. But we need you healthy.

Lydia_dinkeribonney reacted:

Eeeiish, you’ve lost weight oo.

Iam_myzzbaby posted:

You already won .....have some rest.

Iammaudworldchanger indicated:

He’s done so well❤️.

Call_me_abyna01 wrote:

Chef, you guys have done a great job. Your health matters.

Kellylomotey said:

You can do it.

Redsoco wrote:

We love youuuuuu.

Her_magazine_ posted:

B33ma ay3 mr3 but we move❤.

Lucinda_odonkor said:

@guinnessworldrecords attention needed. Chef Smith has done so well please, don’t turn him down.

Beeteylarry posted:

Awwww. Chef, please it is okay like that...you out done yourself already and we so so proud of you...you looked so exhausted please stop okay .

Jamieblessing posted:

Please, it’s okay wai end it ur health too dey hia waa.

Go on and more grace .

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1. The current holder of the cook-a-thon record is Irishman Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

