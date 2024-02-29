A driver of the 2M express bus recounted a harrowing encounter with armed robbers on the Kumasi-Accra Highway

Observing suspicious behaviour from a Sprinter bus ahead, he noticed erratic brake lights before the vehicle abruptly stopped, prompting gunfire

Swiftly reversing to safety and alerting others along the route, he managed to evade the robbers and safeguard his passengers

The man driving the 2M express bus, which narrowly escaped a robbery attack on the Kumasi-Accra Highway, narrated his version of the incident.

According to the man, the near-robbery attack happened on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at around 11:38 pm.

The driver said he was heading to Accra from Kumasi.

In a radio interview shared on social media by @sikaofficial1, the driver said he was driving behind a Sprinter bus at a constant speed.

He explained that he did not see the need to overtake the Sprinter because it was late at night. However, he noticed something strange about the Sprinter bus' brake lights, which made him more cautious.

“I was following a Sprinter bus, and after the Ahwede curve, I noticed his brake light kept coming on and going off and then the vehicle stopped suddenly. Then I stopped and started hearing gunshots.”

When he heard the gunshots, he decided to reverse and return to a safer place.

“Apparently, there were armed robbers who had laid ambush. So, I started reversing but the armed robbers were still following and shooting at us. So, I kept reversing until there was a great distance between us and the robbers.”

“I managed to turn, and we drove back to Asankare. So, we stopped the other buses on the way so the robbers could not harm more people.”

