The video of Chef Kwartemaa receiving a donation as she embarks on her cook-a-thon has gone viral

Chef Kwartemaa has cooked for over 200 and urged people to support her with food stuffs

Many people who reacted to the video commended the donor, with some saying the donation should have been made to Chef Smith

Chef Abena Kwartemaa has appealed to Ghanaians to support her with foodstuff as she attempts to set a new world record as the individual with the longest cooking time.

She made the disclosure in an interview after she received food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil and canned tomato from social media influencer Naana Donkor Arthur.

Chef Kwartemaa, who has cooked for 200 hours, expressed gratitude to Naana Donkor and hoped that more Ghanaians would emulate the gesture.

The TikTok video of the donation had raked in over 1200 likes and 33 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the appeal by Chef Smith

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended Naana Arthur Donkor for the kind gesture, with some saying the donation should have gone to Chef Ebenezer Smith.

diamond wrote:

thank u mama but with the little I have observed pls it would have been much better if it was for chef Smith in my opinion this lady is quick tempered

Queen indicated:

U suppose to support all of them, this girl doesn't respect, she was fighting insulting people on her post

Abena4real reacted:

You should have given it to chef smith because she can’t break his record

Ewuradjoa indicated:

Chef smith has done 25day already oooo so tell her to forget koraaaa

veekay commented:

God bless you mummy for your good heart

Code Micky hails Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social media influencer Code Micky has praised Chef Smith for surpassing 600 hours in his cook-a-thon world record attempt.

Code Micky said Chef Smith's performance means he's on his way to setting not just a global record but a planetary record for Ghana.

He explained in the video that the officials of the Guinness World Record will have their hands full when they review Chef Smith's evidence.

