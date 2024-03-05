The video of Chef Kwartemaa's sous chef reacting to concerns about their ongoing cook-a-thon is trending

She said the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon allow Chef Kwartemaa to sleep in the glass booth

Many people who watched the video also shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

The team of Chef Abena Kwartemaa has finally responded to concerns raised by some people regarding the recent happenings surrounding the ongoing cooking marathon in Kumasi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @serwaahgh1, the sous chef of Abena Kwartemaa, who also happens to be her sister in an interview with Naana Donkor Arthur, said there was nothing wrong with the decision by the chef to sleep in the glass while cooking her meals.

She buttressed her point by explaining that Chef Kwartemaa's decision to sleep in the glass booth as she cooks was part of efforts to ensure she does not break the strict rules surrounding the resting time allotted to persons who attempt the record.

She also denied claims that by sleeping in the glass booth during the cook-a-thon, Chef Kwartemaa had broken the rules.

"Critics of Chef Kwartemaa do not know the rules and she has a team who are helping her so we would not allow her to do things that flout the rules of the cook-a-thon."

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the comments made by the young lady.

Ephyia wine reacted:

Madam you go explain tire we can give u heart attack whiles we re busily sipping coffee

Linda Agyei Kwarteng stated:

awwwww that's lucky she is the sister of abena cook a thin

Akua replied:

Ghanaians and discouragement is really bad of us Nigerians will support themselves and we will be envying them

Clinton remarked:

madam she has been disqualified already so she should stop

Chef Kwartemaa appeals for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abena Kwartemaa has appealed to Ghanaians to support her with foodstuff.

She made the disclosure in an interview after she received food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil and canned tomatoes from social media influencer Naana Donkor Arthur.

Chef Kwartemaa has surpassed 200 hours, expressed gratitude to Naana Donkor, and hoped that more Ghanaians would emulate the gesture.

