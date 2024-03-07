Ghanaian hairstylist Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah began her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest marathon of locking hair on March 6, 2024

She was seen in full spirit and energy as she jammed to Nigerian music producer Pheelz's Finesse, which featured fellow Nigerian musician Buju BNXN

Many people were excited that the service she was rendering during her attempt was for free, as they requested the location in the comments

Ghanaian celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah started her Guinness World Record lock-a-thon attempt on Ghana's Independence Day, March 6, 2024, at Ansong Estates.

Chelsea-Abigail starts GWR lock-a-thon

Chelsea-Abigail is attempting to put the Ghanaian beauty industry on the map with her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon of locking hair.

In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian hairstylist was seen having a good time and was full of energy during her attempt.

She was captured jamming to Nigerian music producer and musician Pheelz's Finesse, which featured fellow Nigerian musician Buju BNXN.

Chelsea-Abigail's GWR attempt is to lock 25 heads in eight hours for free for her clients.

Meanwhile, the most hair braided in 24 hours by an individual was achieved by Vasugi Manivannan. She braided 167 heads of hair, and her attempt was held in Chennai, India, on 8 June 2019.

Below is a video of Chelsea-Abogail locking a client's hair during her record-breaking attempt.

Reactions as Chelsea-Abigail starts her GWR lock-a-thon attempt

Many people requested the location for Chelsea-Abigail's GWR lock-a-thon attempt so that they could get their hair locked or relocked at no cost.

delay.ba said:

Location wai na I’ve been wanting to lock my hair

iamdaysie_ said:

lagosians make una try do this one oh

nana__dimples19 said:

Tell us the location, this is an opportunity for me to lock my long-awaited hair

lisalistic12 said:

These people will disqualify Ghana from applying p333

ganyobinaa1 said:

Where oooo? I need my hair relocked

oyooskitchen said:

I didn't see this early anka I wouldn't have braided my cornrow

Below are details of Chelsea- Abigail's lock-a-thon record-breaking attempt.

Ghanaian lady to attempt Guinness World Record for longest marathon watching television

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lady Sayuti Ruhaina plans to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon watching television, starting on March 29 and ending on April 2, 2024.

Her endeavour coincides with Ghanaian presenter Emmanuel Agyemang's longest interview marathon and comes a day after Naa Dzama's longest radio talk show attempt.

The record held by CyberLink and participant Alejandro "AJ" Fragoso stands at 94 hours and was set in New York in 2016 to promote video optimisation software.

