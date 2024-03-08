On March 8 every year, the world marks International Women's Day to celebrate females and also bring the issues of women to the front

Two Ghanaian women who have become popular in the past months wished Ghanaian women well on the day

Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa, who both attempted to break different Guinness World Records, wished women well on the day

Two Ghanaian women who have become popular in the past few months are Afua Asantewaa Aduonom and Failatu Abdul-Razak.

At different times, the two put Ghana on the map by attempting to break separate Guinness World Records.

Afua attempted to break the existing record for the longest continuous singing marathon, which she failed.

A collage of Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Photo credit: abdulrazak.faila (Facebook) & afuaasantewaasingathon (Instagram)

Source: UGC

Chef Faila also attempted to break the record for the longest cooking marathon but also failed.

However, the two have been celebrated and held in high esteem due to their role in uniting Ghana.

As the world marks International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, the two women who have been celebrated in Ghana for their great attempts shared their thoughts to honour all women.

Chef Faila's short IWD message

The chef who brought Tamale to a standstill sent a short message promoting Ghana and wishing all women well on the international day.

In a Facebook post, Chef Faila wrote:

Travel Wear Eat Happy International Women’s Day

Afua celebrates strong women

On her part, Afua encouraged women to be strong and make history since well-behaved women never make an impact.

In an Instagram post, she said:

Well-behaved women rarely make history. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Chef Smith celebrated sous chef and other women who made his cookathon a success

Meanwhile, Chef Ebenezer Smith has showed gratitude to all the women who helped to make his just-ended 35-day cooking marathon a success.

In a post on his Facebook page, Chef Smith shared images with his sous chef, Leticia Martekie Sankah, the coordinator for the cook-a-thon, Naa Adjeley Shuga, and other women who helped in his Guinness World Record attempt.

"To all the incredible women, may this woman's day be a reminder of your worth and the powerful impact you have on me, Millennium Chef Smith Cookathon and the world. God bless you all richly in abundance," the post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh