A Ghanaian man who cleared his McLaren 720S worth GH¢4.3 million has gone viral on social media

This comes after the man revealed that he paid GH¢920k as duty to clear the luxury car from the Tema Port

The post has generated massive conversations on social media as many lashed out at the Akufo-Addo government for such high duty fees

A Ghanaian man has gone viral after he paid GH¢920,000 to clear his mantis green 2023 McLaren 720S from the Tema Port in Accra, Ghana.

McLaren 720S spotted in Ghana

A photo of the mantis green 2023 McLaren 720S was captured at the Tema Port and shared on Snapchat by one Ghanaian man known as Horic.

A screenshot of the luxury car was then taken on Snapchat and shared on X, generating diverse opinions from Ghanaians.

According to sources, the owner of the McLaren 720S paid GH¢920,000 as the duty to fully clear it from the Tema Port.

The cost of the plush car starts at $310,500 (GH¢3,941,462.16) and goes up to $336,000 (GH¢4,265,157.12), depending on the trim and options.

Below is the photo of the McLaren 720S cleared from the Tema Port.

Reactions as a Ghanaian man flaunts his McLaren 720S

The cost of the duty for the luxury car sparked a debate on social media. Many claimed it was a rip-off from the government, while others said that amount of money could change their lives.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@Fastestmenz said:

Anyone who’s close to the president should send this thing to him. Oh Nana how? Duty only. Eii

@OriginalObeng said:

Lowkey we’ve normalized this outrageous duty thing. Them dey kee we hm

@_Khobie_ said:

Destiny changing money..herh

@Lyf_OF_Qweku said:

Big Cap you people believe everything on the internet... make he show receipt err

@KingFabulo said:

I really want to know the way, but this one must be too risky for me eiiii

@withsterlling said:

The duty go buy my dream car and pay the taxes on it.

