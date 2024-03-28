A video of a Ghanaian man highlighting both the good and bad side of using an AC has gone viral

In the post shared on TikTok, the man talked about how financially draining using an AC is, among others

The video has got netizens talking as the proud owner of the AC listed some of its benefits as well

A Ghanaian man has taken to TikTok to share the woes people who own air conditions go through.

In a viral video shared by @Kofai_1, he acknowledged that owning an air conditioner is indeed a luxury. However, it comes with its disadvantages.

For instance, he noted that people who own ACs are believed to be fabulously rich, but that's not always the case.

Another concern he raised was the hefty electricity bills resulting from the AC's energy consumption, which puts a burden on their owners' finances.

Taking his turn in TikTok's viral "Of course" trend, he said:

"I own an AC, of course, we buy too much prepaid even when we haven't eaten."

The proud AC owner, however, noted that he has found relief from heat waves, even during intense moments like the harmattan season.

Netizens react to video of man outlining benefits and challenges of using AC

The video has generated various reactions from netizens, especially those who also own ACs. They thronged the comment session to share similar experiences.

@Cakes and Pastries wrote:

"My husband will use his last money to buy prepaid cuz he can't stand the heat."

@Obaapa Minash wrote:

"Every 4 days I buy prepaid 50 cedis hmmm"

Man cleans his AC as heat escalates in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a story about a Nigerian man who expressed happiness that he invested in an air conditioner before the weather conditions in Nigeria became warmer.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, he noted that the current heat wave made him appreciate his air conditioner, citing it as a major achievement.

The video generated an uproar of laughter on social media, with many Nigerians agreeing with his assertion while others also shared their experiences.

