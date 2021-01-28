Hisense air conditioner price list in Ghana, models and sale

Hisense has many air conditioners ideal for homes and businesses. The different types available include floor-standing, split, and inverter air conditioners. Each model has a distinct working mechanism, and they all provide high cooling performance and comfort. If you are looking to buy one, check out this Hisense air conditioner price list in Ghana to find your ideal option.

Hisense air conditioners are some of the cheapest in the Ghanaian market. Furthermore, the units come with self-cleaning technology and other features like dehumidification. They also give you exceptional energy savings and quality build.

Hisense air conditioner price list in Ghana in 2023

Hisense manufactures a variety of air conditioners. Each of these devices is for a specific purpose. Therefore, you have to choose what works best for you. Here are six of the best Hisense ACs and their prices in Ghana.

1. Hisense 1.5HP split air conditioner

The Hisense 1.5HP split inverter air conditioner is one of the most affordable Hisense in Ghana. It is a unit that features a copper condenser, translucent plastic front panel, and temperature sensor. Other features include:

Sleep mode

High-efficiency heat exchanger

Self-cleaning technology

The AC is easy to control because it comes with a remote. Furthermore, it is a great air conditioner for homes that need a unit with greater power, energy-saving, and cooling capabilities.

The heat exchanger on the air conditioner works by cooling and heating a home and ensures the machine works more efficiently. Are you looking for the lowest price of AC in Ghana? Well, the Hisense 1.5HP split inverter air conditioner is the cheapest. It costs GHC 3,642.

2. Hisense 1.5HP inverter air conditioner

Hisense 1.5HP inverter is the best air conditioner for installation in the living room, bedroom, or home office. The 1.5 horsepower helps the unit move more heat from a small space, thus ensuring higher cooling capabilities.

It also has a copper inverter that consumes less electricity and gives you better energy efficiency. You will love some features of the AC that include:

Remote control for easy operation

Removable slipcover

Adjustable temperature

How much is Hisense 1.5 air conditioner? If you are looking for a Hisense air conditioner for sale in Ghana, buy the 1.5HP inverter air conditioner online for GHC 1,600. Some stores also sell it for GHC 1,400.

3. Hisense 2.0HP split inverter air conditioner

The Hisense 2.0HP Split Inverter air conditioner provides high cooling performance in any home. It comes with an elegant panel with an LED display, works quietly, and features a two-way drain connection.

The unit also has a double compression chamber to offer more stability. With this AC, you will get greater power, energy savings, and comfort. Some of the best features of the machine include:

Auto-restart

Self-diagnosis

Self-cleaning function

Adjustable temperature

Based on the price of the Hisense air conditioner in Ghana, you can buy the 2.0HP split inverter online for GHC 6,999.

4. Hisense 2.5HP split air conditioner

Hisense 2.5HP split air conditioner uses the latest inverter technology to provide greater energy efficiency and power savings. It has a slim design with a high-efficiency evaporator that removes heat from a room and maintains the desired temperatures. The unit has many features that, include:

Auto defrost, self-diagnosis, and auto-protection function

High-density filter and easy-cleaning panel

Remote control

Auto turn on and turn off functionality

A 2.5 horsepower means the unit is strong and powerful enough to cool a home, even in extreme temperatures. It also has twice the cooling capacity of low-efficiency units, especially those with 1.5HP. The Hisense split air conditioner price in Ghana for the 2.5HP model costs GHC 9,600 in most online stores.

5. Hisense 2.5HP floor-standing air conditioner

The Hisense 2.5HP floor-standing air conditioner is a powerful AC unit and ideal for large rooms. The AC weighs around 60kg. Although it may sound heavy, you can mount it on the floor in a convenient area and never have to worry about moving it. Furthermore, the air con works best if you have limited space on the walls, large windows, or glass walls. Its features include:

High-efficiency heat exchanger

Encapsulated sensor

Self-cleaning technology

Remote control

The Hisense 2.5HP floor-standing air conditioner is a high-end device. Many online stores in Ghana sell it for as high as GHC 10,210.

6. Hisense 4.5HP floor-standing air conditioner

Hisense 4.5HP floor-standing air conditioner is the most powerful and highly efficient unit you can buy today. It is intuitive to use, less noisy, offers greater cooling power, and will keep a pleasant temperature in any room.

Furthermore, it has a quality build that makes it long-lasting and easy to maintain. The AC has many features that, include:

Remote control

Encapsulated sensor

Auto-restart

Sleep mode

Temperature sensor

Double compressor chamber

The Hisense 4.5HP floor-standing AC also has dehumidification capabilities. It will help to remove excess humidity in the air. As a result, it will create a healthier environment for people living in your home. The Hisense standing air conditioner is more expensive compared to the rest. It costs GHC 18,841.

How to set your Hisense AC to cold

You can modify the temperature of the air released by your AC by pressing the "Temp +-" button on the Hisense AC remote. For warmer air, press the temp (+) or upward button, and for cooler air, press the temp (-) or downward button.

Are Hisense air conditioners good?

All Hisense ACs have a high-quality build and come with many intuitive features. The appliances provide users with formidable cooling and heating effects while operating at moderate efficiency. You can rely on a Hisense portable air conditioner for its energy efficiency, comfort, and originality.

Is Hisense a good brand of air conditioner?

Hisense’s units are a great choice when looking for a unit that can navigate harsh conditions. The Hisense AC prices are also affordable.

How much is Hisense standing air conditioner in Ghana?

You can purchase a Hisense 2.5HP floor-standing air conditioner for GHC 10,210 and a Hisense 4.5HP floor-standing air conditioner for GHC 18,841.

Hisense has some of the most popular air conditioners in the Ghanaian market. By looking at the Hisense air conditioner price list in Ghana, you will find that you can buy an AC for as low as GHC 1,600. If you prefer a high-end model, it will take you back over GHC 18,000.

