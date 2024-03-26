A video of a Ghanaian man alleging that his church failed to assist him financially in securing an American Lottery Visa has gone viral

In the video, he noted that he needed a sum of GH¢10,000 to help him secure the Visa but was refused by the church

Netizens have expressed varied opinions about the man's story with some criticising the church and others opining that it did no wrong in refusing to help him

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to recount a heartbreaking story of how his church failed to help him secure an American Lottery Visa.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, he revealed that some years back, he required GH¢10,000 to facilitate the visa application but could not raise it independently.

As a result, he turned to the church for support.

"I was a faithful member of the Church of Pentecost. I always sang at the adult congregation and even at the youth service. Sometimes, they even offered me the opportunity to preach," he said.

Due to his active participation in the church, he was expecting to get help but to his utmost disappointment, he did not receive the support.

"They told me they don't do things like that in the church even after I made it clear that I was going to pay back when I get to travel."

Ghanaians divided over story about church refusing to help member

The man's video has sparked debate on social media over the role of the church in supporting its members in times of need.

Some netizens, commenting on the video chastised the church for failing to support him.

Others on the other hand were of the view that the church did no wrong by refusing to help him.

@Born Bless wrote:

"Pastor needs a new car let's contribute. A member needs money for an operation, let's pray for him."

@Kathy Nana Tweneboah wrote:

"My dad lost his job some years back and I went to my church for financial support in education. The pastor gave me Bible verse to use as prayer topic."

@Itz Her wrote:

"Church of pentecost made me stop going to church for more than 5 years, i was active in the church papa but i got sick and no one visited."

@SheIsSandra wrote:

"There’s more Love in the Ghetto than the Church. Sad Truth."

