A young lady lost her mobile phone to a man who was driving a luxurious car in Accra

She was chatting with the man and handed her phone to him to possibly give her his contact details, but the man drove off

When the video was shared on social media, netizens sympathised with the lady and asked that people stay vigilant

A young lady was robbed of her mobile phone by an unsuspecting man after he had a conversation with the lady.

The lady, beautifully dressed in a shirt and shorts, went close to the car to chat with the driver.

In the video's caption shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, the blogger said the incident happened in Accra.

The unassuming man drove off eith the lady's phone before she could act Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (Twitter) & LaraBelova (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

The man in the car called the lady who was with her friends to have a conversation with her.

, the two chatted for a while, and then the lady handed her phone to the man in the car.

The man took the phone under the guise of typing his number on the lady’s phone.

He moved the car a little ahead, pretending to be parking better to speak to the lady, but instead drove away with the phone. The lady was left devastated.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the post shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1. Read them below:

@justtcave said:

she think say she get chairman chairman make zaafi pass am sef

@richie_alone asked:

How will she explain this to her boyfriend

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

Kyer3 s3 he dey drive nti you give your phone to am say make he drop digits meanwhile if he no dey drive a nka you no go take his phone saf to drop your digit

@babaonxx

These things Dey go on waaaaa… you figa you catch sugar daddy, you don turn sugar mummy by force

Meek Mill Talks About His Phone Getting Stolen In Ghana, Says He Did Not Feel Offended

In another story, Meek Mill, after a visit to Ghana spoke about his phone getting stolen in the West African country.

The rapper said he did not feel any type of way about being pickpocketed but he rather enjoyed his stay in Ghana.

He added that he understood that the iPhone that was stolen could feed a family in Africa so he wiw not take it personally.

Source: YEN.com.gh