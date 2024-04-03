A Ghanaian lady has confessed to passionately disliking Ghanaian musician King Promise because of an experience she had in SHS

In a TikTok video, she explained that a friend snatched her boyfriend, whom she deeply loved, due to one of the artiste's songs

She revealed that the lady sang the song for her boyfriend who loved the song so much and that was how their relationship ended

A Ghanaian lady has publicly expressed her disdain for popular Ghanaian musician, Gregory Bortey Newman, known in showbiz as King Promise.

During an appearance on a "Pop the Balloon or Find Love" show that featured King Promise's lookalike, she revealed that she detests the Terminator hitmaker due to an incident that happened back in senior high school.

Ghanaian lady speaks about her dislike for King Promise. Photo Credit: @Campus With Sharkboy

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @CampusWithSharkboy, she said a friend snatched her boyfriend because of one of his songs.

The lady was among the ladies who popped their balloons on the show upon seeing King Promise's lookalike, otherwise known as Robest GH.

Asked why she did so, she first explained that it was due to his height. Secondly, she said Robest GH looked like an artiste she disliked so much.

Giving her reasons, she noted that she lost a guy she loved so much to a friend because of one of the artiste's hit songs although she did not disclose which song it was.

According to her, the guy loved the song so much and the lady knew how to sing it very well but she didn't.

One day, the lady sang it for him and that was how their relationship ended. Since then, she had harboured this strong dislike for King Promise.

"I get angry each time I hear any of his songs," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens surprised at her confession

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to share their views on the matter were surprised at her reason for disliking the artiste.

@Fashioncode Plus wrote:

"That last girl is not correct."

@Realx wrote:

"You don’t like the father, the son too you don’t like."

King Promise shows love to his lookalike, hugs and interacts with him in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about Ghanaian musician King Promise, who publicly showed love to a man who looks exactly like him.

The musician did not act snobbish but rather showed love to his lookalike who had been longing to meet him.

Netizens who reacted to the video sang the praises of the talented musician over what he did.

Source: YEN.com.gh