Tracy Yeboah, a Ghanaian living in Germany, disclosed that her marriage ended over financial disputes involving €50 and her ex-husband's ulterior motives

Tracy said she regretted marrying him and suggested it would have been better to have children with a homeless white man instead

The divorcee cited her ex-husband's refusal to fulfil parental responsibilities and his exploitation of her for financial gain as reasons for the breakdown of their marriage

Tracy Yeboah, a Ghanaian residing in Germany, revealed that her marriage ended due to financial disputes over €50 (GH¢667) and her ex-husband's ulterior motives.

According to her, she regretted marrying him because of his actions. Tracy said she believes it would have been better to have her children with a homeless white man than with her ex-husband.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Tracy disclosed her ex-husband's reluctance to fulfil familial responsibilities, citing his reliance on her for financial support and refusal to provide necessities for their child.

Tracy Yeboah said she realised her ex-husband was with her for financial gains. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Despite his promises and affectionate gestures, Tracy claimed he only sought sex and monetary aid, leading to their divorce.

She alleged that he exploited her for financial gain, using her to complete his house while neglecting his duties as a husband and father.

Tracy emphasised his disregard for familial obligations, exemplified by his refusal to purchase a €50 bag for their child despite having €1,000.

"He had €1000 in his pocket but refused to buy a €50 bag for our child. That was what collapsed our marriage, Tracy said."

Watch the video below

Ghanaian Lady Abroad Recounts How Her Husband Exploited Her

Gwen Cudjoe, a UK-based Ghanaian, also recounted her distressing ordeal of emotional abuse and financial exploitation by her husband, who married her for financial gain.

Threatened with deportation, Gwen felt compelled to comply with her husband's demands for money, leading to a draining and emotionally taxing experience.

The revelation from her husband's ex-wife added another layer of betrayal, exposing his ulterior motives and lack of genuine affection.

Ghanaian Woman Abroad Recounts How Her Husband Left After He Got His Green Card

Meanwhile, Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, shared reasons she believed her marriage had been her biggest mistake, alleging her ex-husband married her solely for US citizenship.

She accused him of infidelity, verbal abuse, and abandoning her and their foster children once he obtained his green card.

Despite her efforts to support him, she was betrayed by his actions and lack of gratitude.

Source: YEN.com.gh