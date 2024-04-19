Global site navigation

Borderless Africa: Ghanaian Content Creator Travels Across Africa On A Motorbike
Borderless Africa: Ghanaian Content Creator Travels Across Africa On A Motorbike

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
  • A Ghanaian content creator has embarked on a journey to travel across Africa on a motorbike.
  • Goshers, as he is famously known on social media, said he is doing this to advocate for a borderless Africa to ensure the free movement of people and goods
  • He has so far travelled from Accra through to Togo, Benin Nigeria and Cameroon

A Ghanaian content creator is embarking on a daring adventure of travelling across the African continent on a motorbike.

Known on his socials as "Goshers", the young Ghanaian has taken on this arduous task to drum home the need for a borderless, visa-free Africa, highlighting more on the struggles Africans go through to travel within the continent.

Goshers' Borderless Africa advocacy is in line with a broader campaign to ensure the restriction-free movement of people and goods across Africa

Goshers on his bBorderless Africa journey
Source: Facebook

At the last check, Goshers has travelled from Accra to Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Cameroon, riding his high-powered motorbike.

Goshers explained his motivation for embarking on the campaign in a series of posts on his Facebook page.

"All I want to see is Africa going borderless and visaless for a stronger economic front. As I journey on this campaign, I also want to know Africa and everything that is in it," he said.
Borderless Africa Movement

The Borderless Africa Campaign is an initiative birthed from the All-African Movements Assembly (AAMA) held in August 2022 in Arusha Tanzania.

Its objective is to ensure an abolishment of visa requirements for travel of Africans within Africa, bring the AU protocol on free movement into force, and facilitate trade among Africans through the free movement of people and goods, among others.

One of the many social media accounts championing the course of Africa, Knowafricaofficial, put the spotlight on Goshers in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"Embarking on a journey that spans the vast expanse of Africa, Goshers, a dynamic content creator from Ghana, passionately champions the cause of a 'Borderless Africa'. As he traverses the continent, his mission resonates with the hearts of many. Here's to wishing him a journey filled with safety and the very best of luck".

Mahama Urges African Leaders To Establish Visa-Free Regime Across The Continent

Recalled that on Monday, April 1, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has urged African leaders to establish a continent-wide visa-free regime

He said such a policy would improve trade, investment, and collaboration opportunities for the continent

He also said the policy would help respond to growing unemployment concerns among the continent's youthful population

Source: YEN.com.gh

