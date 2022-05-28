The Ghana Navy has appointed its first female Commanding Officer, Lt Commander Priscilla Ami Dogbeda Dzokoto

The 36-year-old became the first woman Commanding Officer of a Ghana Navy ship following her appointment on April 11, 2022

Lt Commander Dzokoto is leading a joint maritime exercise between Ghana and Nigeria, which will end on Wednesday, June 1

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The first female Commanding Officer of a Ghana Navy Ship, Priscilla Ami Dogbeda Dzokoto, is leading a joint maritime exercise between Ghana and Nigeria.

Lt Commander Dzokoto, 36, was appointed on April 11, 2022, as the first female Commanding Officer of Ghana Navy Ship BLIKA, making her the first female officer to lead such a mission.

The Ghana Navy and its Nigerian counterpart began the joint maritime exercise as part of a series of programmes to establish a combined Maritime Task Force among the navies of the Gulf of Guinea, Eastern, and Southern African coastline nations.

Photo of Lt Commander Dzokoto, a colleague, and GNS ANKOBRA. Source: GNA/GAF

Source: UGC

Ghana deployed Navy Ship (GNS) ANKOBRA for the operation under the command of Lt Commander Dzokoto.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a statement issued, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said the exercise between the nation's river class and its Nigerian counterpart will end on Wednesday, June 1.

Purpose of exercise

The exercise under the theme Optimising International Collaboration as a Catalyst for Maritime Security and Socio-Economic Development of the Gulf of Guinea, seeks to improve security in the Gulf of Guinea maritime domain and improve synergy with navies within the regional bloc and allied countries.

''Ghana’s participation in the programme is expected to further consolidate and deepen the multilateral partnership between the navies for an enhanced maritime security in the region,'' a source at the GAF said, according to GBC Ghana Online.

Ghana's First Female Pilot

YEN.com.gh previously reported that over the years, many females have become trailblazers in their line of work. More women in Africa are aspiring for greater things beyond the 'kitchen' thanks to the fact that they have seen their fellow women rise above the status quo.

Melody Millicent Danquah is an example of such individuals who gave women a reason to dream and aspire for greater things after becoming the first-ever female pilot in Ghana which in turn qualified her as a part of the earliest few female pilots in Africa.

The tenacious lady qualified as a pilot in 1965 but became the first Ghanaian to fly an aeroplane solo in 1964 after completing her education at Wesley Girls' and graduating from the Government Secretarial School.

Source: YEN.com.gh