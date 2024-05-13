An old video of Ghanian dancer Afronita performing the Atongo dance challenge with some market women has resurfaced online

The renowned dancer celebrated all mothers on Mother's Day in a unique way by sharing the video and penning down a heartwarming message

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted as they lauded Afronita for spending time with women at the market

Ghanaian dancer Danita Yeboah Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, celebrated this year's Mother's Day in an extraordinary way.

She shared an old video of herself dancing with some market women to commemorate the special day.

Afronita shares video of herself dancing with market women to commemorate Mother's Day. Source:@Stargyal

Source: TikTok

In the video that has since gone viral, the pretty young lady was captured performing the Atongo dance challenge with the market women, who were delighted to participate.

Underneath the video was a heartwarming message by Afronita to celebrate all mothers who have ever supported her, especially her mother.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, every mother figure in my life and to all mothers that love and support me. I don’t take you for granted at all! God richly bless you all!"

Watch the video:

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video were delighted with it and took to the comment section to share their views.

@LITTLE hw3 adea3 NATION wrote:

"God bless them for us."

@EkuaLizy wrote:

"God bless our mothers."

@LY wrote:

"So muchhh…never thought."

@Sayyada wrote:

"Happy mother's day to all madas out there God bless them all for us ."

@Nana wrote:

"Stargyal."

@Emerald _fa wrote:

"Nice."

@Afroline19 wrote:

"Nice one."

@Official Delta wrote:

"So beautiful!️"

@Anita_World wrote:

"We love you more!"

@ASKA TO THE WORLD wrote:

"Congratulations 4.3M"

@Sahadatu wrote:

"God bless all mothers."

@Lean Marie Ruth Ashl wrote:

"Happy mother's day.God bless all mothers."

Afronita exhibits teaching skills as she shows kids basic dance steps in latest video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Afronita in a serious mood teaching her students how to dance trended online.

She exhibited a lot of passion in the performance of her work as she taught the kids some basic dance steps.

