A ₵92000 receipt for high-end drinks purchased in a Ghanaian club during Detty December has surfaced online

Reports indicate that Ghanaian socialite Oliver Khan the ship dealer posted the bill to flaunt his wealth

The post shared by the mysteriously rich ship dealer's colleague, Saddick Sports Obama has caused a stir online

Ghanaian internet sensation and on-air personality, Oliver Khan the ship dealer has given fans a sneak peek of how he lavishly spent his Detty December holidays.

The socialite sent a photo of himself lounging in a high-end sofa with an expensive alcoholic drink displayed in front of him to his colleague, Saddick Adams.

His colleague shared the photo online, gaining the attention of numerous netizens seeking to know more about the ship dealer's Detty December.

Oliver Khan lavishly blows ₵92k in one night Photo source: Twitter/Saddickadams

Source: Twitter

Ship dealer brags after spending ₵92k on expensive drinks

According to Saddick Adams (Sports Obama), Oliver Khan after sending the photo of him enjoying detty December followed up with a receipt to silence his doubters.

Yet still, many netizens were not convinced by the funny social media sensation's efforts to justify his ₵92k alcohol spend.

Shipdealer who is linked to stars like Shatta Wale has gained a notorious reputation for talking big and showing little. Recently, he disclosed his intentions to bring Messi to Ghana and host him in his plush East Legon mansion.

Netizens react to Ship dealer's extravagant alcohol bill

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the Ship dealer's receipt.

@PGinkor25698 said:

He go come talk say this alcohol go buy Accra sports stadium eno go shock me

@haizelenoch1 wrote:

The biggest liar in the country

@paakay0 hailed:

Prince Oliver khan of Westmoreland. The son of the late Queen Elizabeth ll.

@Lellykoofficial exclaimed:

The rich man international Ship dealer. Please tell him i want to buy ship

@MarcosOsei added:

Oba,we are in the new year pls. Leave our Billionaire alone

Shipdealer returns to Ghna after his journey abroad

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported about Oliver Khan the ship dealer's voyage abroad and his safe return home.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the infamous braggart made a grand entry to the country at the Kotoka International Airport where colleagues like Appiah Stadium thronged to welcome him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh