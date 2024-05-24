Asamoah Gyan is to pay 50 percent of the over GH¢1 million in damages to entertainment journalist Osarfo Anthony

The former Black Stars captain is to make the payment to the court registrar within 30 days, starting May 8, 2024

The damages were awarded on December 8, 2023as compensation for malicious prosecution after Anthony filed suit

A court has ordered Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to pay half of the over GH¢1 million in damages to entertainment journalist Osarfo Anthony within 30 days.

The damages were awarded on December 8, 2023as compensation for malicious prosecution after Anthony filed suit.

Asamoah Gyan

Source: Getty Images

Though Gyan filed a stay of execution on the ruling, the court ordered him to pay half the money before he appeals.

The Court further directed that the money should be paid to the court’s registrar within 30 days from May 8.

The Court ordered that the Registrar of the Court invest the said sum in the government's 182-day treasury bill pending the outcome of the appeal.

Why was Asamoah Gyan sued?

Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, caused the arrest and prosecution of Anthony and others for alleged extortion.

Following their acquittal and discharge, in action involving an alleged sexual assault incident between the former Black Stars skipper and one Sarah Kwablah, Osarfo Anthony and his lawyers sued for malicious prosecution.

In his civil action against Asamoah Gyan and his manager Anim Addo, Osarfo Anthony demanded compensation of GHc1 million.

On December 8, 2023, Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa held that the Plaintiff had proved his case of malicious prosecution.

The Court held that the report made by the Manager of Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, to the Airport Police was based on “falsehoods.”

Asamoah Gyan labels ex-wife a loser after marriage annulment

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

Indicated that the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 marriage to his wife on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

However, the former Ghanaian legendary footballer almost lost the social media narrative after it emerged that the court ordered him to give his ex-significant other specific properties: a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh