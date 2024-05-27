The Freemasons of Ghana and those worldwide gathered at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall on May 25, 2024, to celebrate the Asantehene

The celebration was to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he marked 25 years on the golden stool and in Freemasonry

Many Ghanaians were unhappy he was part of the secret society, which is purported to be devilish among many

Freemasons from Ghana and worldwide gathered in Kumasi to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

Asantehene and the Freemasons in photos.

Freemasons celebrate the Asantehene

The purpose of them convening was to celebrate two important milestones: Asantehene's 25th anniversary on the Golden Stool and in Freemasonry.

The celebration took place at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall on May 25, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by brethren from various grand lodges, including the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W. Deline and the United Grand Lodge of England, represented by Most Worshipful Bro Charles William Stanley-Pierre.

Below are photos of the ceremony held in Ghana.

Reactions as Freemasons celebrate the Asantehene

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were amazed that the Asantehene was part of the Freemasons, a society that is tagged in society to be devilish.

Below are the reactions from people to the photos:

david_fiadzoe said:

If these men were youths, society will be calling them "sakawa boys"..

mikey_god1 said:

Jesus Christ is the only true way To the Father’s kingdom

kedd_the_mc said:

Who else is reading all the comments ..let's gather

efo_mark said:

I choose JESUS

perfumehomeghana said:

If this were younger age group,they would have been referred to as, “sakawa boys “

fada23_ said:

Rich man naa freemason Poor man occult same job different meaning

taggor1 said:

Freemason is not a secret society but it’s a society with secrecy.

First TV in Asanteman still in good shape

YEN.com.gh reported that the video of Anita Akuffo's exclusive tour of the Manhyia Palace went viral online.

This comes after she saw the first television set that was used in Asanteman at the Manhyia Palace Museum.

Many people who reacted to the video were left in awe over how well the television had been kept in good shape.

