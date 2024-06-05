Dutch Passport or PhD In Ghana: UniMAC Students Spark Reactions As They Pick Their Choice In Video
- The video of some university students being asked to choose between a Dutch passport and a PhD is a trending
- The majority of the students who were interviewed opted for the Dutch passport ahead of the PhD
- Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue
Social media is buzzing after a video of some students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) choosing between a Dutch passport and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) went viral.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @malisecullen, showed the moment one young man was heard asking random students on the university's campus to choose between a Dutch passport and a PhD.
The first student, in her answer without hesitation, said she would choose a Dutch passport and forgo the PhD.
The next student also said she would pursue a PhD and forgo a Dutch passport if she ever had to make that decision.
The remaining students who were interviewed in the video without hesitation said they would all opt for a Dutch passport instead of a PHD.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who flooded the video's comments were surprised that one of the students opted for the PhD ahead of the Dutch passport.
Our future leaders
Even most of the lecturers will choose the Dutch passport over PHD
Nana Akwasi added;
They don’t know when you get the passport you can get a PHD
James Brown indicated:
It depends on where you get the PHD if Ghana Japa
RasBuju246 wrote
The man said even if you have money, properties and even a PHD in Ghana you will not be granted a visa. The question is do you prefer being rich here plus PHD or a dutch passport.
Lady cries aboard plane
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady could not contain her tears when she relocated abroad.
The video, which was sighted on YEN.com.gh, showed the touching moment the young lady @iamkodiegold was seen wiping tears from her eyes during the trip.
Her tears soon gave way to joy as she arrived in the UK and was welcomed by loved ones.
The final part showed the lady having a lovely time as she smiled and posed for photos in a vehicle after her arrival.
