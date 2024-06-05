The video of some university students being asked to choose between a Dutch passport and a PhD is a trending

The majority of the students who were interviewed opted for the Dutch passport ahead of the PhD

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Social media is buzzing after a video of some students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) choosing between a Dutch passport and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @malisecullen, showed the moment one young man was heard asking random students on the university's campus to choose between a Dutch passport and a PhD.

The first student, in her answer without hesitation, said she would choose a Dutch passport and forgo the PhD.

The next student also said she would pursue a PhD and forgo a Dutch passport if she ever had to make that decision.

The remaining students who were interviewed in the video without hesitation said they would all opt for a Dutch passport instead of a PHD.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who flooded the video's comments were surprised that one of the students opted for the PhD ahead of the Dutch passport.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

Our future leaders

user18633550171494 reacted:

Even most of the lecturers will choose the Dutch passport over PHD

Nana Akwasi added;

They don’t know when you get the passport you can get a PHD

James Brown indicated:

It depends on where you get the PHD if Ghana Japa

RasBuju246 wrote

The man said even if you have money, properties and even a PHD in Ghana you will not be granted a visa. The question is do you prefer being rich here plus PHD or a dutch passport.

