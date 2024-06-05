Students of the Association International School (AIS) are trending on social media

This comes as a leavers dinner was organized for the final year students of the school

Many people who thronged the comments of the video were impressed with the display of wealth during the event

Association International School (AIS) is trending after a video of the 2024 leavers' dinner surfaced online.

The event, which is organized annually prior to the school’s graduation ceremony, is one of the activities lined up for final-year students to mingle and have fun before they graduate.

A video of the event, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ciladuffuor, captured the moment the students, who were fashionably dressed, arrived in pairs at the event in expensive cars.

Looking visibly excited, the students then posed for photos, after which they hugged and interacted with each other, knowing that they would soon go their separate ways.

The video concluded with the students in a happy mood at the auditorium, having fun and making merry.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe.

Lyndarh commented:

They dressed better than some of the people who went for TGMA24 yesterday

Aashvi stated:

My daughter will have a feel of this one day..Soon

ewuraakoto99 replied:

Eiii , we attended this school but never had this opportunity

MrsOwusu1 wrote:

So why did my school proprietor named my school international school while we did none of these

vicker engmang added:

For those of us who went to the syto version of Association international school...after our bece naa Jama songs oo

gifty donkor stated:

Which university in Ghana will they attend???

Faith Montessori School prom night causes stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Faith Montessori School got tongues wagging after it organized its annual prom night.

The students, who have unquestionable fashion sense, wore exquisite corseted dresses while dancing to King Promise's trending song Terminator on the red carpet.

They looked lovely in beautiful hairstyles and mild makeup.

