Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has agreed to become the patron of Kennedy Agyepong's Kenpong Football Academy.

Agyepong has revealed that Kufuor agreed to the role in a June 4, 2024, letter addressed to him.

Kufuor commended Agyapong for his foresight in establishing the football academy. Source: Ghana Web

Kufuor chose to serve as patron rather than the initially requested position of Board Chairman of the academy.

In the letter, Kufuor commended Agyapong for his foresight in establishing the football academy.

"I consider it an honor to have been invited to serve as the Board Chairman of the academy. It would be a privilege to be associated with the Kenpong Football Academy: however, I would prefer to serve as a patron of the organization," Kufuor stated in his letter.

As a patron, President Kufuor is expected to leverage his extensive experience, influence, and reputation to enhance the image and progress of the Kenpong Academy.

The Academy's Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Agyepong, expressed his humility and honor at President Kufuor's decision to affiliate with his academy.

The academy has secure an agreement with Bastia Football Club of France and Sonderjyske Football Club of Denmark.

“President Kufuor's association, while a significant responsibility for us, will greatly enhance our image and recognition,” he stated.

