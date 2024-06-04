Social media star Ship dealer has arrived in France for a high-level media engagement with his colleague

Ghanian social media sensation Ship Dealer and his colleague, Bright Kankam Boadu of Pure FM, recently flew to Paris.

Footage of Ship Dealer at the Paris Charles De Gaule airport interacting with fans popped up online, sparking significant reactions from netizens.

In some more photos that have emerged online, the Ship Dealer was seen swaged up in front of the popular French landmark Eiffel Tower.

Ship Dealer begins tour ahead of his assignment

According to Saddick Adams, Ship Dealer is in France to shoot a commercial for the upcoming African Paralympic Games following the recent triumph of the Ghana Men's Amputee football team.

The President of the African Paralympic Committee confirmed Ship Dealer's assignment, saying the French Embassy in Ghana sponsored it.

Bright Kankam Boadu shared the photo of Ship Dealer, also known as Oliver Khan, at the Eiffel Tower, saying,

‘Pillar with the Mudial. Pillar of Zion. No doubt to doubtness. No diggity no doubt."

Netizens react to Ship Dealer's stint in France

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer's photo at the Eiffel Tower.

@Chinx91Official said:

Someone took you to Paris and you are the first to post ei, Kamkam wo pre oo

@ibrahimmalcolm commented:

He'll eventually say he financed the construction of the Eiffel tower

@bra_kobbie_ reported:

The greatest to greatest ship dealer meka me papa nan

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

He go come diss u when he come Ghana he will say u were focusing on the picture cos it was your first time

@kwame_dwomoh added:

For someone who is not a Ghanaian, why is he wearing a Ghanaian Jersey in France

Source: YEN.com.gh