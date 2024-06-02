The video of Afronita's father speaking ahead of the final of Britain Got Talent is trending

He is confident her daughter and Abigail will win the competition and make Ghana proud

Many people who reacted to the video are confident Afronita and Abigail will emerge victorious

The father of popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has broken his silence ahead of the final of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday, June 2024.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Caleb Nii Boye, the father of Afronita, in an interview after arriving in London ahead of the final of Britain's Got Talent, expressed optimism that Afronita and Abigail will make Ghana proud by returning home as the victors.

Afronita's dad speaks

Looking visibly excited, he appealed to Ghanaians to keep voting for Afronita and Abigail in order to increase their chances of winning.

Ghanaians react to video

Ghanaians who commented on the video commended Afronita's parents for travelling to London to cheer on their daughter.

Ashale Nene commented:

Wao I noe his dad, one cool IT guy... Bra Emma we call him... Nice... This world errrrr, thank God I always supported her

Delali Phrank Awutey added:

The part where the guy keeps mentioning God , God is my favorite part of her journey , a kid who’s parent has made her know that you can’t do this by yourself

Jennifer Nimako Boateng revealed:

They're winning. That's for sure.

Reennee Accu Aphedo stated:

Wow... Nana Ama Andoh Mrs Yeboah congratulations. Awww.. Happy to see thisNow I'm putting a face to AFRONITA. They young girl you use to bring to lectures, shy and reserved always with her siblings at Anita's stall?

Afronita shares vision after making BGT final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has made public a vision she had prior to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Afronita took to her Instagram page to share pictures of chapters she tore from her diary where she wrote about being in the BGT finals.

On the paper, she wrote that she and Abigail would easily make it to the final and would have the highest votes.

