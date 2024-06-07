A video of the Ga Mantse speaking about his ties with Asantehene has gone viral

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has opened up on his closeness with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube of Joy News, the Ga Mantse, who was speaking in an interview, explained that his first encounter with the Asantehene was during the graduation ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where Otumfuo Osei Tutu graced the occasion as Chancellor.

"Otumfuo knows that I have a base in Kumasi, which makes it easier for us to collaborate.

"My relationship with Otumfuo started when he was giving me a strategic management MBA certificate, so it was reported in the news that two royals met. That was the first time I had met with him because he is the chancellor of KNUST he came to our congregation, and as a graduate of MBA, he gave me my certificate.

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe over the humility and display of high intellect from the Ga Mantse.

@avdertsoftheyear4938

Now we the GA are happy to have such a GREAT MAN AS KING .....LONG LIVE THE KING

@RA-fb5sz

I’m way more impressed with Nii Ga, such knowledgeable man. He will do very well, just a few years in and he’s is already building a formidable foundation of the Ga state. Asanteman is proud to associate with you.

@FootballisinmyDNA-jo8us

This King has really spoken well, i didnt like some of those Ga Chiefs but now i have a lot of respect for this man

Ga Mantse exhibited keyboard skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse has impressed many after a video of playing a keyboard surfaced online.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the revered King was captured playing some of his favourite tunes on the piano.

He played the famous Christian hymn 'How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds' among other tunes.

