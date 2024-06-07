The video of Ga Mantse speaking about his time as a KNUST student in an interview has gone viral online

He talked about being a University Hall resident and how that has positively impacted his life

Many people who commented on the video celebrated the King, whereas others also praised him for his show of intelligence

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has earned the admiration of many after he opened up about his time as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News's YouTube channel, the Ga Mantse expressed pride and joy after reminiscing about his time as a University Hall resident.

Ga Mantse talks about being a KNUST student Photo credit: @Ganyobitv GH/Facebook @KatangaFellows/X

Speaking with a sense of pride, the Ga Mantse explained that the motto of the hall, Rest Not, has been a guiding principle that has spurred him on in his reign as King.

"Katanga is the greatest hall. I know the Vandals would start talking. Katanga has a peculiar descent, we are special and disciplined. We rest not.”

"In fact, that adage has pushed me on since I started this journey, so I rest not, I have to make sure that I ensure that the rights of children in Accra, rights to education, the rights to life, the rights to a clean environment and the rights to being in an environment where people can compete locally and internally with their compatriots.”

At the time of writing the report, the video about the Ga Mantse had received over 6,000 views and 63 comments.

Ghanaians hail the Ga Mantse

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were in awe, with many praising the Ga Mantse.

@ghananiabrante3563 stated:

The more I listen to the Ga Mantse, the more I fall in love with him.He is an epistome of wisdom and knowledge with great leadership qualities. He has really been prepared for such a time as this for the Ga State.

@eddyromeo6462 stated:

This is awesomely beautiful. I love the interactions with his royal majesty, the king of Ga Mantse

@RA-fb5sz stated:

I’m way more impressed with Nii Ga, such knowledgeable man. He will do very well, just a few years in and he’s is already building a formidable foundation of the Ga state. Asanteman is proud to associate with you.

@samlove2628 reacted:

In fact the GA Mantse is very deep and great King. We love you Nii

