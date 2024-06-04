A video of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, displaying his skills on the keyboard has popped up on social media

The traditional ruler wowed netizens as he played some Christian hymns on the keyboard in a video which has since gone viral

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed their admiration for the revered Ga King

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has captivated netizens after a video of him displaying his keyboard prowess popped up on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the revered King was captured playing some of his favourite tunes on the piano.

Ga Mantse plays the keyboard Image credit: @CitiTv

Source: TikTok

He played the famous Christian hymn 'How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds' among other tunes.

Nii Tackie Tsuru left his spectators, including a journalist from CitiTv, marvelled as they all clapped for him at the end.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of Ga Mantse playing keyboard

The Ga Mantse has won the admiration of many, after displaying his keyboard skills. Many netizens were thrilled to see the King display his talent and took to the comment section to praise him. Others likened him to King David in the Bible.

@OUR GAMES wrote:

"This man is the Humble King, not that one. We the people from Greater Accra,we have best King."

@Emmanuel Jayta wrote:

"That's so beautiful."

@wizz2330 wrote:

"One of the most well-respected Ga king."

@CROSS CITY CONSULT wrote:

"Amen to the tunes. God bless you my king."

@user499255197180 wrote:

"How sweet the Name of Jesus sounds."

@Gnblovejoy wrote:

"Really King David."

@Kingsford Boamah Agyekum wrote:

"I like this man."

@SMA wrote:

"God Saved the King."

@GUY CEMETERY wrote:

"Nii, we salute you for your humbleness and your dedication to the people of Ghana Ayekoo."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II singles out Ga Mantse for praise, thanks him for the support in latest video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was delighted over the unwavering support from the Ga Mantse as he marked 25 years as Asantehene.

In a video, he thanked the Ga Mantse for the support and his decision to attend the upcoming Akwasidae.

Many people who commented on the video have showered praises on the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh