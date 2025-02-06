A video of a Ghanaian lady lambasting a self-professed prophetess has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after the prophetess accused Pastor Elvis Agyemang of being fake and urged his followers to forsake him

Social media users who reacted to the video have also shared varied opinions on the comments by the prophetess

A self-styled prophetess known as End Time Prophetess has incurred the displeasure of Alpaharians after she made a disturbing declaration about the convenor of Alpha Hour and overseer of Grace Mountain Church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

This comes after she took to social media to urge Ghanaians not to believe whatever Pastor Elvis Agyemang says or does because he was not a genuine man of God.

A young lady blasts a self-styled prophetess for calling Pastor Elvis Agyemang fake. Photo credit: @Pastor Elvis Agyemang/Facebook @kobysky/TikTok

In a quick rebuttal, a young lady, Abena Boapongmaa who is an ardent follower of Alpha Hour took to TikTok to lash at End Time prophetess for her loose comments.

She urged the prophetess to be circumspect since her utterances about Pastor Elvis Agyemang were lies and defamatory.

"Madam stop it, this is not funny, stop tarnishing people's image under the guise that God gave you a vision," she said looking angry.

She also stressed the need for mental health issues to be taken seriously in the country.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Alpharians chide End Time Prophetess

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have lashed out at the prophetess with many also saying her comment about Alpha Hour was an attention-seeking move.

Noble_Queen commented:

"I was in labor for 3 days and one-midnight, my midwife said I should join her in Alpha hr prayer and not even 30 minutes and I got my baby girl so nice."

Kofi Stardom indicated:

"What you are saying is true but how can you defend him if you don’t know everything about him or how he came about maybe that’s what God has revealed to her."

Perpetual wrote:

"Even if he is fake I Perpetual and my family will alpha till kingdom comes."

Awo added:

"We dey till thy kingdom come. Every day with God is every day in victory."

Elvis Agyemang prays for Ghanaians in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elvis Agyemang got tongues wagging after he prayed fervently for Ghanaians abroad with immigration issues.

The renowned preacher interceded on behalf of his viewers experiencing immigration issues in the US.

He prayed for divine intervention for such persons.

