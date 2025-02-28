Missing items belonging to the deceased KNUST student Joana Yabani have been retrieved by the police in collaboration with school authorities

The items were found hidden behind a hostel with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the school

Netizens are still in disbelieve over the details of the young lady's death and matters arising and have expressed their views

A laptop and a mobile phone belonging to the deceased Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Joana Deladem Yabani, have been found.

The items reportedly went missing after the young lady's lifeless body was found lying on campus.

KNUST authorities retrieve Joana Yabani's missing phone and laptop. Image source: Voice of KNUST

Reports from school authorities indicate that the items indicated that Joana's phone and laptop were found hidden behind a hostel in the school.

Joana Yabani's untimely death

Joana Yabani met her untimely death on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with a young man identified as her lover.

She reportedly went to study at dawn but did not return until her dead body was found at the school premises early Thursday morning.

A young man, Daniel Tuffour, identified as the prime suspect has been arrested, arraigned, and remanded over the incident.

How Joana's items were found

Vigorous investigations by the Ghana Police Service and school authorities led to the retrieval of Joana's missing items.

In a statement breaking the news to the public, school authorities indicated that the phone and laptop were found hidden behind the Flint hostel, with the aid of the school's CCTV system.

KNUST management further stated that investigators have gathered enough evidence that will aid in the prosecution of the suspect.

Additionally, the school stated that Daniel was arraigned before a court in Asafo and has been remanded until March 17, 2025.

The school authorities, however, urged calm among students, assuring them of their safety.

