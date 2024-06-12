A video of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, speaking about his career as an artist has surfaced online

In an interview with JoyNews, the revered king revealed that he is a certified painter/graphic designer from KNUST

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, has opened up about his educational background.

In an interview with JoyNews, he revealed that he studied painting and graphic design during his university days.

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Tsuru makes beautiful paintings. Image credit: @Getty Images, Nii Tackie Tsuru II_/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

On several occasions, Nii Tackie Tsuru II has stated that he attended KNUST.

However, one unknown aspect of his life is his course of study. In a recent interview with Lexis Bills, the Ga Mantse stated that he is a professional artist who studied painting and graphic design in school.

He further revealed that his paintings cost between $3,000 (equivalent to GH¢45,000) and $10,000 (equivalent to GH¢150,000) when he was a practising artist/painter.

Ga Mantse's life as a journalist

Nii Tackie Tsuru II also revealed that he was once a journalist. During his interaction on the JoyNews channel, he stated that his journalism career began after he completed university and came to Accra to do his national service.

According to him, he had the opportunity to work at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where he developed and honed his journalism skills.

He added that he subsequently worked with subsidiaries of the Media General Group and other advertising gurus.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ga Mantse's story as a painter and journalist

Netizens who saw the footage marvelled at Ga Mantse's revelations and shared their views in the comment section.

@InventAfriq wrote:

"I believe in Ga Mantse. I honestly think he means well and will do better as a King. I pray his reign will be exceptional and historically recognised and immortalised."

@danielayeboafo2372 wrote:

"My utmost respect for Ga Mantse and Otumfuo Osei Tutu. Indeed, there are Kings in Ghana who preach peace and unity."

@otochannel2147 wrote:

"Nii Tackie king of GA, our own king we wish you long life, you speak wisdom, with great determination and great vision for our better, City (Accra) ones again long life."

@samlove2628 wrote:

"In fact the GA Mantse is very deep and great King. We love you Nii."

