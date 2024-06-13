A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has waded into the PhD versus Dutch Passport debate

The student said he would pick the PhD from the university because it would offer him more value in terms of opportunities than any foreign passport would

His opinion has however been trashed by netizens, claiming that the young man does not know what he is talking about

Since Kofi Gabs, the Netherlands-based cleaner, claimed that his Dutch passport is superior to a PhD. from Ghana, many people have come out to express their views.

While Kofi Gabs seemed to have the support of the masses, the voices against his assertions are also growing thicker.

Some KNUST students (left) and Kofi Gabs (right) Photo credit: @knust.gh & @kofigabs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The latest person to add his voice to the never-ending debate is a young man from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the young man, whose name is yet to be identified, a PhD holds more value than a foreign passport.

He said he would choose a qualification from KNUST over becoming a citizen of a foreign country because of the numerous opportunities that higher education offers.

The young man's assertion is firmed by the belief that his qualification from KNUST would take him farther in life than a foreign passport would.

He opined that the quality of education at KNUST is at par with any university in the world, and for that matter, it is unacceptable for anyone to look down on qualifications from the school.

"It's a privilege, and opportunity to be in KNUST, and we are recognised as the best when it comes to quality travel to other places outside the country," he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.

Netizens say he does not know what he is talking about

The young man's honest opinion appears to have triggered some netizens, as they thronged the comments section of the video shared by @tineysdiary0 to also have their bite on his take.

Many of them said the young man had no clue of what he was babbling about. A few of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@Umar Sidi said:

"Confidently talking as if he is saying something sensible."

@Jnr Berry said:

"PhD be visa so you can travel anywhere Abi?"

@Moses Arthur commented:

?You can’t even send it to Nigeria sef I think he is a level 100 student."

@Evans Gyamfi also commented:

"He should take his phd to American embassy and let see."

UG professor weighs in on Dutch passport Vrs PhD debate

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana Professor has shared his opinion on which is a better option between a PhD and a Dutch passport.

The Professor argued in his post that most people opting for a Dutch passport do not know what a PhD is.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with him while others shared counter-opinions.

