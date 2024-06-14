The debate about the value of a PhD versus a foreign passport is still raging among Ghanaians online

A German-based Ghanaian lady has also waded into the topical issues, saying that she believes a PhD holds more value than a passport

She said she earns less than her colleagues at the company she works for in Germany because she does not have a certificate

A Ghanaian woman based in Germany has added her voice to the never-ending debate about the value of PhD against a foreign passport.

This debate was triggered by Kofi Gabs, a Dutch citizen, after asserting that his newly acquired Holland passport was worth more than a PhD obtained from a Ghanaian university.

The German-based woman (left) and Zionfelix (right) Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Having a bite on this topical issue, in an interview with Zionfelix, the unidentified woman said Kofi Gabs may have his reasons for saying what he said.

However, she said a PhD. holds more value than a passport because of the respect and opportunities it offers.

"So to me, he cannot say that holding a PhD in Ghana is valueless when you have a passport. If you are a PhD holder and you want to go to America, PD holders don't work at Makola, they work in the universities, and a lecturer getting a visa would not be difficult< she added

Using herself as an example, the lady said her colleagues at work earn twice her salary for doing the same job because of the qualifications that they hold.

" I don't have a certificate, but my colleagues who had completed a three-year course, get two times my pay. We practically do the same job but because I don't have any certificate," she said.

She further added that if she had acquired a certificate in Ghana before moving abroad, she could have re-evaluated and changed it to meet the German standard, which would have eventually helped her earn a good salary.

Netizens react to her take on the raging debate

Netizens who chanced on her interview with Zionfelix reacted to her take on the trending issue, sharing varied opinions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video posted on TikTok by @kenz7485.

@Sixtus said:

"Felix please u are miss coating Mr happiness he said Dutch passport is important than PHD in Ghana."

@Nana2022 replied:

"Yes o, Mr. Happiness said Ghana PhD and not PhD as a whole>"

@Larbi Michael also said:

"please education is not a key success."

Former NSMQ star weighs in on the debate, chides Mr Happiness for mocking Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former NSMQ star Dr Paul Azunre has weighed in on the Dutch passport versus PhD conversation.

In an interview, the young academic provided a balanced perspective, arguing that both documents are equally important.

He further lashed out at Mr Happiness, stating that he could do better with his Dutch passport than just mocking Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh