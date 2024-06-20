A young man has offered unsolicited advice to men, especially those who can cook

The young man, identified as @mintharhg50, said men who can cook do not need to marry for any woman to come and stress their lives

His controversial opinion generated a heated discussion online among netizens about the relevance of marriage

A young Ghanaian man has courted controversy online after downplaying the relevance of marriage to his fellow men.

Although marriage is basically about companionship, the young man, identified on TikTok as @mintharhg50, seemed to reduce it to just service to the man.

According to him, any man who knows his way around the kitchen ought not to allow any woman to stress them in marriage or courtship.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @mintharhg50 added that any man who can cook does not need to marry, suggesting further that marriage brings undue pressure to men.

He was spotted sitting behind a coal pot and stirring what looked like Banku in a cauldron, locally referred to as "dadensen," in the video posted on his TikTok page.

While preparing his food, @mintharhg50 said he would not allow any woman to stress his life with any unnecessary drama since he knows how to prepare his food.

"If I can prepare this food, why should I marry? What do I need marriage for? Any man who can cook does not need to marry. Stay single; don't go and put any pressure on yourself," he said.

Netizens debate the importance of marriage

The young man's controversial opinion caused a stir on social media, resulting in a heated debate among netizens about the importance of marriage.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 8k likes and 1.2k comments as of the time of drafting this story.

@Adjoa official said:

"When you are sick and you realize that marriage is good."

@Baba replied:

"Is she a doctor."

@Abrantie kwame Asiedu also said:

"Kasa by heart. Marriage is good my brother. Dont allow social media decieve you. You only need to find a good woman."

@Maa Mfantse had this to say:

"Let a woman say she has money so she doesn’t need marriage and see how the men will attack her."

@Simonica replied:

"I swear sis, I always say that if you have the money and can afford everything, just give birth and take care of the kids because marriage now is poisonous."

A Ghanaian lady in the UK said she doesn’t want to marry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has explained why she does not want to marry again after becoming a divorcee.

The over-30-year-old woman said she divorced her husband two years ago because of something he did. She, however, did not state categorically what the man did.

The woman added that she does not intend to marry again but would prefer to have someone with whom she can enjoy life.

