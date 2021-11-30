Two twins, Oluyale Juliet and Kehinde, graduated from FUTA in a grand style as they both had first class degrees

Juliet who got 4.89 CGPA said that she never thought she would become the best in her set as she was once sick

Many who had met the twins took to the comment section to attest to their brilliance in school

A young lady, Oluyale Juliet, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate bagging a first-class degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, November 26 with a 4.89 CGPA.

That was not all. Her twin sister, Kehinde, also finished from the same university with first-class as she got 4.82 CGPA. She prayed for other twins out there who want to be like them.

One of the sisters said she never competed to be the best in school. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oluyale Juliet, Joel Nwokeoma

My biggest challenge in school

Reliving her past days, Juliet said a sickness made her absent from school for whole two months as people were really concerned about her.

Coming back to school with a very determined mind, the lady read hard, wrote make-up tests, and submitted all missed assignments to keep up.

The lady who got a degree in building technology said she never vied to be the best but to continually be excellent in all that she did in school.

We are planning to further our education

Juliet said that while she and her sister are open to opportunities in architecture, they are also planning on how to further their education.

She thanked everyone who supported her in the journey to making her academic dream a reality, saying they were all her inspiration.

Messages of congratulations

Temitope Adebanjo said:

"Congratulations. You are one of the most meticulous, diligent and humble person I have met. The day you designed that Burj Al Arab building concept within few hours, I was super convinced that you're extremely good."

Yemi Faseun said:

"Congratulations to you both. This is just your beginning on the journey towards greatness. Very proud of you, ladies. Well done!"

Moses Itanola said:

"Congratulations to you both OLUYALE JULIET and Kehinde Oluyale. I can recall the conversations we had. I must say I'm both impressed and blown off by this achievement."

