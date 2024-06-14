An emotional video of a man feeding his five children with one ball of Fanti Kenkey is making rounds on social media

The man, probably a single father, gave each child a bite of the Fanti Kenkey with some peanuts, saying that all he could afford given his situation

Netizens who came across the video on social media wondered why he had five children considering his financial struggles

A heartbreaking video of a Ghanaian man feeding his five children with a ball of Fanti Kenkey has stirred emotions on social media.

The unidentified man was sighted in the trending video, giving each child a bite of Kenkey, accompanied by some peanuts on the side to balance the diet, somewhat.

The man (in yellow) and his children Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X

Source: Twitter

He was also heard in the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 telling his kids to enjoy the meal with excitement for there was a better day ahead of them.

He also explained that the ball of Fanti Kenkey was all he could afford at that moment for his five children.

"It's sad to sometimes hear people say that men have no compassion for their children. Who said men don't have compassion? See these are my children. They are five in number. What I'm giving them is all I could afford," he said.

The man said his children are his topmost priority so any little money he gets goes into providing their basic needs, adding that he would not waste his scarce resources chasing women.

Ghanaian online react to his video

Following the emergence of the video on X, some Ghanaians questioned why the man had that many children when he knew he could not cater for them. A few of the reactions were compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@ooomycota_ said:

"Why you go born 5 knowing you are poor."

@sanakwahom88150 replied:

"Human being is important . We losing population I advise them to born plenty."

@jrdegbe also said:

"You get limited resources but born 5 ?."

@Everydaynewsgh commented:

"Why did he give birth to 5 kids for them to come an suffer?"

Source: YEN.com.gh