The video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction after she had a bad experience at Lux Hair Salon is trending

The woman in a video expressed disappointment with the CEO of the salon over claims that an apology had been offered to her

Many people who commented on the video chided the salon owner over the poor handling of the situation

A Ghanaian lady who had an unpleasant encounter with some workers of Lux Hair Salon has gone public regarding the latest developments surrounding her issue.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady expressed disappointment over the salon's attempt to cover up the issue.

Ghanaian lady slams Lux Hair Salon Photo credit: @yaayaa0809/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Setting the records, the lady, who seemed very displeased, stated that she posted the video because of the owner's lackadaisical attitude in reaching out to her.

She added that the salon owner called only after the video went viral and that their conversations did not include an apology.

"Lux Hair, I didn't really want to have this banter with you, but stop lying to the general public. If you say have apologised, then why have you blocked me?"

She urged the Lux Hair Salon to do what was needed by reaching out to her with a proper apology.

"You called to question me, you called to emotionally blackmail me, you did not call to apologise. When did you apologise to me? Come out and make it clear," she lamented in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 70000 likes and 4000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter.

Onyame T. Bernard reacted:

Madam enough is enough, men go start Dey fear you oo

Fatima indicated:

until you experience it you will not understand her

katty_ohemaa added:

You need to take legal action against that Gertrude lady concerning some things she said in the video she has posted on her page

amasika39 indicated:

the fact that you are teary mks me believe you

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh