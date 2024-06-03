A video of an American woman giving her husband a kingly treatment has gone viral on social media

A heartwarming video of an American woman giving her Ghanaian husband a kingly treatment has surfaced online.

The yet-to-be-identified woman, who had come to Ghana to visit her Ghanaian husband, was captured in a video grooming her man.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok, the woman was spotted smearing some pomade on her husband's beard to make him look fresh and refined for an outing.

The husband, identified on his TikTok page as @beneaka2 shared the video capturing the lovely moment his Amerca wife took care of him.

"As A Ghanaian I Appreciate My Ameican Wife For So Many Things She’s Been Doing For Me," he said in the caption of te video he posted.

The man was overly appreciative of how his beautiful American woman had been taking care of him since her arrival in Ghana.

"When you get an American wife who always wanna see you looking good," he said in another caption of the same video.

Watch the video below.

Netizens express admiration

Netizens who came across the video posted on TikTok by @beneaka2 were full of admiration for the couple.

Their video had raked in over 1.5k likes and 185 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

Below are some of the comments:

@Adore Me said:

"So adorable blessings."

@Pee also said:

"she's not just a darling, s wonderful one indeed."

@ aprilcham42 commented:

"I’m happy to see that you don’t mind her helping you that is good."

@Nurse B also commented:

"That’s right Sis, get’em dressed and show’em off I love it! Blessed to you guy."

Africa Best also commented:

"woooow God bless you beautiful Woman for treating our bro nice."

@donnethmckenzie6 reacted:

"Cherish her! good women are hard to find."

Ghanaian man welcomes his beautiful curvy US lover at Kotoka

In a related event, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian man welcomed his lover at the Kotoka International Airport after she arrived from overseas to see him.

In the video, the young man, upon spotting the lady at the Terminal 3 arrival section, ran and hugged her tightly.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many people admired the lovely couple and wished them well.

