African-American, Ms Gussie, was born in the year the United States of America entered World War I, and Woodrow Wilson was president

The South Carolina native was born on August 10, 1917, at a period when people like her worked as sharecroppers on plantations

Ms Gussie attributed her long life to hard work and her heavenly Father on her glorious 106th birthday

African-American Ms Gussie, born Gussie Viola Evans, celebrated attaining 106 years old surrounded by her family and loved ones in the United States of America (USA).

The South Carolina natal was born on August 10, 1917, a time when families like hers lived on plantations and picked cotton as sharecroppers in her home town.

Black great-grandmother Gussie Viola Evans turns 106 years old. Photo credit: wltx.com.

Historical moments

Ms Gussie was born during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson and when the United States launched a war on Germany's ally Austria-Hungary.

Her parents, Broadus Evans and Blanche Sullivan, and her family, which included eight siblings, were all sharecroppers on a cotton plantation. She started working on a plantation in South Carolina at the young age of six.

According to Ms Gussie, her modest beginnings set her up for success later in life, becoming a wife and mother of many descendants.

"God has provided a way for me to marry a nice man ... And he gave me three children, and they never had a hungry day. God provided me food and shelter,'' she expressed gratitude.

Where is Ms Gussie?

Now in her home in Huntersville, sitting in her dark brown recliner, Ms Gussie reflected on the life she lived and the life she has now.

''I'm so happy to have them all here," Ms Gussie exclaimed as she looked around the room. "And I've got my little grandboys and great-grandkids."

Secret to longevity and marriage

When asked about her secret to her longevity, Ms Gussie said her keys to long life were hard work and the Lord.

Despite living, studying, and working in the Jim Crow South, Ms Gussie witnessed the region and nation change throughout the civil rights movement before marrying her first husband, Edward Taylor.

They had three children while living in New Jersey. After 40 years of marriage, she was widowed but married the second time. Ms Gussie married Willie Dennis, her childhood sweetheart, who had been looking for her for several years.

Gussie Taylor Dennis married and moved to Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, but her second husband also died. Gussie Taylor-Dennis and her daughter Denise Taylor have relocated to Huntersville.

