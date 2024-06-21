A video of Evangelist Suro Nyame having a good time with some Ghanaian ladies in South Africa is trending

The young street preacher, who looked very excited, revealed that he might not return to Ghana

Many people who commented on the video expressed astonishment, with some urging him to return home

Popular Ghanaian street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame has no regrets about his decision to relocate to South Africa.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, the street preacher was spotted in the company of three Ghanaian ladies having fun in an open place.

Evangelist Suro Nyame enjoys a fun time with ladies in South Africa Photo credit:@evangelistsuronyame/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The starstruck ladies could not contain their joy as they interacted with him and shared how happy they were to meet him for the first time.

Looking at the reception from the ladies, Evangelist Suro Nyame, overwhelmed with joy, revealed he is seriously considering staying permanently in South Africa.

His comment drew a spontaneous cheer from the beautiful ladies who had flanked him on both sides.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were divided, with some urging him to return to his motherland.

Lio Tv Gh indicated:

Eeeii Osofo kae y3n ooo

Cool Boy commented:

my father

Naomi kulego reacted:

o okay ooo my bro how are you doing today I miss you so much

kontoh added:

engosra is very good

Love added:

my love don't

kontoh replied:

engosra is very good

Man in Canada opts not to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghana native who relocated to Canada said he would not return to his birth country because of poor security and sanitation.

In a TikTok video, he said relocating from Ghana to Canada was his best decision while showing off his iPhone.

Quizzed if he plans to move to Ghana, he firmly declined to ever return to the West African nation.

He added that he would move his entire family to Canada rather than return to Ghana.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh