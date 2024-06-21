A video of a Ghanaian man pounding fufu with two pestles at the same time has caused a stir online

In a trending video, the man exhibited insane strength and stamina with his unique fufu-pounding skill

Netizens who chanced on the video shared on TikTok were amazed by his skills and strength

A Ghanaian man has exhibited great strength and grit in an unimaginable act that only a few people could attempt.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man was captured pounding fufu, a popular West African delicacy, using two heavy pestles concurrently at a local eatery.

The man pounding fufu Photo credit: @im_a.bigail/TikTok

Wearing all-black trousers, a singlet and a long boot, the man used the two heavy pestles effortlessly to pound the fufu while a woman carefully stirred it.

As the unidentified man kept doing his job, customers who had come to buy the food could not help but catch glimpses of his unique strength and ability.

In the video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, some of the customers were spotted recording the man's display of insane strength on their mobile devices.

One of the ladies who witnessed the man's fufu-pounding skills shared the video on her TikTok page, expressing shock at what she saw.

"Herh! Naaa this is insane.. guys look what i saw," she wrote in the caption accompaning the video read.

Netizens amazed by his talent

Netizens who came across the video shared on the lady's TikTok page, @im_a.bigail, were amazed by his fufu-pounding techniques.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@Benedicta abusah said:

"hahaha the lady at the back.see ein leg."

@Bra Festus also said:

"All this n they will mark him 15gh daily plus lunch."

@Vanti said:

"No one is talking abt de monthly salary. 30gh a day."

@michealgarcia905 commented:

"Ebenezer i know him this fufu joint is at Amansaman obeyeyie."

@Don Geloo Kennel also commented:

"You see the lady at the back en leg ?? Them Dey gossip pass."

Two white men pound fufu, video goes viral

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a video of two white men pounding fufu has gone viral, causing a stir among Ghanaians on social media.

The two white men, whose names are yet to be confirmed, were spotted preparing the popular Ghanaian food, like pure African men to the amazement of netizens.

One sat on a kitchen stool flawlessly stirring the fufu in the mortar while the other, wearing hand gloves, stood to pound it with a pestle in his hands.

