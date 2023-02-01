A video of a very small man pounding fufu in a wooden mortar with a pestle has caused a massive stir

The Instagram footage shows the diminutive man pounding what appeared to be cassava in the mortar

Netizens who reacted to the footage found the clip funny, but one person could not gather his thoughts about it

A rare Instagram video of a diminutive man pounding fufu in a wooden mortar with a pestle has caused a massive stir on social media after it popped up.

The short footage begins with the small man lifting the pestle to mash what appeared to be cassava a woman was dropping into the mortar.

The pair appeared in the footage garmented in sackcloths in a local setting with a natural ambiance.

Is it a skit?

Ghanaian social media user with the Instagram name Code Micky posted the video with the caption, ''hardcore actors dey Ghana oo''.

Code Micky did not disclose the movie title, but the clip evoked rib-cracking reactions from his viewers.

Watch the clip below:

Many viewers found the clip funny

Empire_denda said:

code koraa arh.

Ghrichkobby asked:

Eiiii code where from this.

Ecsta.sygh posted:

Na small man u carry dey pound fufu?

