Host of Oyerepa Afutuo Auntie Naa has led the arrest of a man who got his stepdaughter pregnant

This is after the man had, on several occasions on her show, denied having an affair with his stepchild

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some expressed disappointment in the man while others lauded Auntie Naa

Renowned Ghanaian presenter and host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa has instigated the arrest of a stepfather who got his stepdaughter pregnant.

The man, identified as Kofi Agyei, impregnated his 14-year-old daughter after having sex on multiple occasions with her.

Photos of Auntie Naa Image credit: Auntie Naa

Source: Facebook

He was subsequently dragged to Auntie Naa's show, where he denied having anything to do with her.

The young girl later accused another man of being responsible for her pregnancy, which turned out to be false.

It was then suggested on the show that a DNA test be carried out. That was when the truth was discovered.

The DNA test proved that Kofi Agyei was the biological father of the girl's child. After the truth of the matter was divulged, Auntie Naa, with the help of some residents, invited some police officers to arrest Kofi Agyei.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to arrest of stepfather who got stepdaughter pregnant

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the arrest of the stepfather who got her stepdaughter pregnant.

@Shally_black56 wrote:

"I think this sort of news should not be publicized. Not find the father’s but the daughter’s sake. This can really mess her life up for real. So sad."

@GhEspensive wrote:

"They should come arrest my landlord...the man is sleeping with his own daughters he even married his own sister pikin they gave birth to two children."

@ernstszn wrote:

"Ahh dem dey wave am."

@KofiSarpong1 wrote:

"Another win for Ante Naa."

@youngestCEO24 wrote:

"Father's of today."

@RLCfan wrote:

"Sometimes you have a beautiful daughter and the idea of another man chewing her keeps you awake at night but so....."

Auntie Naa scolds lady for agreeing to date her landlord, blasts her for being cheap, video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, has advised women to know their value and protect it.

She made this warning after a young lady made an appearance on her programme seeking compensation from her landlord for having an affair with her.

Sharing her opinion on the issue, Auntie Naa, who seemed very displeased, wondered why the lady decided to date her landlord, knowing he was married.

Source: YEN.com.gh