A video of Auntie Naa advising Ghanaian ladies on her programme has gone viral

She urged women to know their worth and also encouraged them to be bold in their dealings

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, has advised women to know their value and protect it.

She made this admonition after a young lady made an appearance on her programme seeking compensation from the Landlord for having an affair with her.

Auntie Naa scolds a young lady in video Photo credit: @Oyerepa 100.7FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sharing her opinion on the issue, Auntie Naa, who seemed very displeased, wondered why the lady decided to date her landlord, knowing very well that he was married.

She lamented that the young lady should have noticed from her Landlord's actions that he wanted to take advantage of her and nothing else.

Hearing of the young lady's ordeal, Auntie Naa urged women to know their worth and value.

"We women are valuable; men cannot leave without us, so know that you are expensive. If you are a woman, you have to be bold," she said with vigour.

Auntie Naa has been in the news of late after the wife of gospel singer Yaw Sarpong came on the show to accuse her husband of infidelity.

At the time of writing the report, the video on the Facebook page of Oyerepa 100.7 FM had raked in over 600 likes and 3000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section sympathized with the lady and commended Auntie Naa and her crew.

Abena Dankwah indicated:

How sisterhood has done it again oo

Nharnah Adwoa Adobea indicated:

Madam get up and go home , you don’t have a case

Queen Lydia reacted:

Aunte Naa you are the best I love you

Afia Odo reacted:

Auntie naa, give us two sure wati we are sad today.

Lady weeps as boyfriend as boyfriend jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was sorrowful after her boyfriend jilted her.

The video on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.

The lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life.

Source: YEN.com.gh