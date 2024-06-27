Auntie Naa Scolds Lady For Agreeing To Date Her Landlord, Blasts Her For Being Cheap, Video
- A video of Auntie Naa advising Ghanaian ladies on her programme has gone viral
- She urged women to know their worth and also encouraged them to be bold in their dealings
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue
Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, has advised women to know their value and protect it.
She made this admonition after a young lady made an appearance on her programme seeking compensation from the Landlord for having an affair with her.
Sharing her opinion on the issue, Auntie Naa, who seemed very displeased, wondered why the lady decided to date her landlord, knowing very well that he was married.
She lamented that the young lady should have noticed from her Landlord's actions that he wanted to take advantage of her and nothing else.
Auntie Naa: Ghanaian lady who agreed to have an affair with her landlord weeps as he breaks promises
Hearing of the young lady's ordeal, Auntie Naa urged women to know their worth and value.
"We women are valuable; men cannot leave without us, so know that you are expensive. If you are a woman, you have to be bold," she said with vigour.
Auntie Naa has been in the news of late after the wife of gospel singer Yaw Sarpong came on the show to accuse her husband of infidelity.
At the time of writing the report, the video on the Facebook page of Oyerepa 100.7 FM had raked in over 600 likes and 3000 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comments section sympathized with the lady and commended Auntie Naa and her crew.
How sisterhood has done it again oo
Nharnah Adwoa Adobea indicated:
Madam get up and go home , you don’t have a case
Aunte Naa you are the best I love you
Afia Odo reacted:
Auntie naa, give us two sure wati we are sad today.
Lady weeps as boyfriend as boyfriend jilts her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was sorrowful after her boyfriend jilted her.
The video on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.
The lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life.
Source: YEN.com.gh
