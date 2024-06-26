Nigerian superstar Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick Ivanna Bay is back in the news

The French model took to social media to make triggering posts while the Afrobeats star's traditional wedding was going on

Ivanna talked about relationships and respect, as Nigerians didn't waste time devouring her with words

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's rumoured pregnant French side chick Ivanna Bay, has trended online amid the singer's wedding ceremony.

Ivanna Bay, one of the females (from Paris) who claimed to be pregnant with Davido's child, popped up with some curious posts barely 24 hours after the singer wedded Chioma Rowland.

Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick spoke up amid his wedding ceremony Photo source: @ghhyper1, @ivannabayy

Source: Instagram

The French model took to Instagram to share stunning images of herself during #Chivido24, as the wedding was dubbed. The photos had her rocking a black dress while posing with a beautiful smile in a nicely decorated room.

In the first post, she wrote:

"Know your worth, then add tax."

See her post below:

Sharing the second post, Ivanna felt she was too gorgeous to care about any event that was happening.

"Too Glam to Give a Damnn," she wrote.

Davido's alleged side chick spurs reactions online with posts after his wedding

Ivanna's statement drew many reactions from online users, some of whom accused her of being upset by the ongoing wedding ceremony.

goodgod_2000:

"You’re triggered; girl rest!!!!! If you were unbothered, you wouldn’t post today at all with senseless captions."

amy_ebi:

"Sorry for the laugh French girl."

jasmine_naa__:

Imagine being mad at her when he's the one who cheated.

kadie80:

"U are not glam and u give a Dam so rest in Jesus name."

hajiaomohbee:

"David is married make una chill."

junesignaturemakeover:

"If pained was a person. Someone should check on the other parrot if she’s ok."

__achiaa:

"Madam go and sit down."

Counselor Lutterodt predicts doom for Davido and Chioma

Meanwhile, as many wish Chioma and Davido well, Counselor Lutterodt is predicting doom for their marriage.

According to him, Davido and Chioma's marriage won't last beyond seven years because of their history, calling it a "compensation marriage"

Source: YEN.com.gh