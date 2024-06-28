Auntie Naa: Ola Michael Defends Oyerepa Afutuo Host, Says The Show Producues Results
- Ola Micahel has also shared his views on the move by Auntie Naa to allow Yaw Sarpong's wife to talk about their marital issues on her show
- He lashed out at critics of Auntie Naa and said people who appear on the show get results
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with him on his assertion
Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has expressed astonishment over wild criticism targeted at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ola Michael, who was peaking on his programme on NEAT FM, said he was stunned by the hypocrisy of some Ghanaians who are angry that Auntie Naa agreed for the wife on Yaw Sarpong to air her concerns regarding her husband.
Ola Micheal remarked that from a business perspective, the interview with Auntie Naa helped the programme in terms of content creation.
"Do you think that if Yaw Sarpong's wife comes to have an interview on Neat FM I would say no."
Buttressing his point, he explained that many people who appear on the show with grievances get solutions to their problems.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and eight comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians comment on the video
Social media users who commented on the video agreed with Ola Michael's views about Auntie Naa's programme.
Ola u have spoken well
Ola, well spoken
nanaagyenimboaten80 wrote:
Ola you've spoken well God bless you and shame all the hypocrites
Auntie Naa: Ghanaian man blasts Oyerepa Afutuo panellist for calling to question him about his nephew
Ashley and ari added:
People from Accra go to Kumasi
Maame Ama Danquah stated:
our problem is with the kids oh , they don't care
Okatakyie Arifa blasts Auntie Naa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah had lashed out at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.
In a video on X, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah lambasted Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.
He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.