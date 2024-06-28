Ola Micahel has also shared his views on the move by Auntie Naa to allow Yaw Sarpong's wife to talk about their marital issues on her show

He lashed out at critics of Auntie Naa and said people who appear on the show get results

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with him on his assertion

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has expressed astonishment over wild criticism targeted at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ola Michael, who was peaking on his programme on NEAT FM, said he was stunned by the hypocrisy of some Ghanaians who are angry that Auntie Naa agreed for the wife on Yaw Sarpong to air her concerns regarding her husband.

Ola Micheal remarked that from a business perspective, the interview with Auntie Naa helped the programme in terms of content creation.

"Do you think that if Yaw Sarpong's wife comes to have an interview on Neat FM I would say no."

Buttressing his point, he explained that many people who appear on the show with grievances get solutions to their problems.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and eight comments.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Social media users who commented on the video agreed with Ola Michael's views about Auntie Naa's programme.

Black Diamond reacted:

Ola u have spoken well

Papsicle 1 commented:

Ola, well spoken

nanaagyenimboaten80 wrote:

Ola you've spoken well God bless you and shame all the hypocrites

Ashley and ari added:

People from Accra go to Kumasi

Maame Ama Danquah stated:

our problem is with the kids oh , they don't care

Okatakyie Arifa blasts Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah had lashed out at Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video on X, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah lambasted Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.

He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.

