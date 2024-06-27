Auntie Naa: Young Lady Who Agreed To Have An Affair With Her Landlord Weeps As He Breaks Promises
- A video of a young lady lamenting and demanding justice over an issue with her landlord has gone viral
- This comes after the landlord broke his promise of extending her rent agreement for free if she agreed to date him
- Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the lady
A young Ghanaian lady could not control her tears as she opened up on the painful ordeal she suffered at the hands of her landlord.
The 30-year-old lady, Afia, who sells wigs in Kumasi, took to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Oyerepa FM to accuse her landlord of breaking his promises to her.
She told Auntie Naa that it all happened after she rented the apartment for two years, only for the landlord(name withheld) to profess love to her on the grounds that he was a divorcee.
The lady agreed to the idea after the landlord promised to extend her house rent for three more years for free while ensuring she would not pay utility bills.
Afia said she later found out the man was living a lie after his wife returned to the house.
After three months, she decided to end the relationship and leave the house, demanding a two-year refund from the landlord.
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.
Ante Naa and her crew, God will continue to bless you abundantly above and beyond in all things, for your good works and your love
Sister don’t der cry there,you have made a big mistake, you agreed with the man, you were not forced
Efua Dorcas stated:
Your landlord is wise paaa he wait for you to pay the rent and later propose to you
Efua Dorcas reacted:
Madam stop this funny crying ...u ar not a kid
Lady weeps as boyfriend jilts her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady expressed deep sorrow after her boyfriend jilted her.
The video on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend, apparently after she received the news of the breakup.
With tears rolling down her cheeks, she admitted that the news of the breakup still came as a surprise.
