A video of a young lady lamenting and demanding justice over an issue with her landlord has gone viral

This comes after the landlord broke his promise of extending her rent agreement for free if she agreed to date him

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the lady

A young Ghanaian lady could not control her tears as she opened up on the painful ordeal she suffered at the hands of her landlord.

The 30-year-old lady, Afia, who sells wigs in Kumasi, took to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo programme on Oyerepa FM to accuse her landlord of breaking his promises to her.

Young Lady weeps on Auntie Naa's show Photo credit: @Oyerepa FM 100.7/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She told Auntie Naa that it all happened after she rented the apartment for two years, only for the landlord(name withheld) to profess love to her on the grounds that he was a divorcee.

The lady agreed to the idea after the landlord promised to extend her house rent for three more years for free while ensuring she would not pay utility bills.

Afia said she later found out the man was living a lie after his wife returned to the house.

After three months, she decided to end the relationship and leave the house, demanding a two-year refund from the landlord.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 3000 likes.

Watch the video

Ghanaians comment on the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

Dinah Amankwaah stated:

Ante Naa and her crew, God will continue to bless you abundantly above and beyond in all things, for your good works and your love

Isaac Owusu Ansah indicated:

Sister don’t der cry there,you have made a big mistake, you agreed with the man, you were not forced

Efua Dorcas stated:

Your landlord is wise paaa he wait for you to pay the rent and later propose to you

Efua Dorcas reacted:

Madam stop this funny crying ...u ar not a kid

Lady weeps as boyfriend jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady expressed deep sorrow after her boyfriend jilted her.

The video on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend, apparently after she received the news of the breakup.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, she admitted that the news of the breakup still came as a surprise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh