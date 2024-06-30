A video of Ghanaian musician Medikal playing with his daughter Island at a playground in Accra has surfaced on social media

The video, which has gone viral, shows Medikal very excited while playing with his daughter

Netizens who saw the post were impressed at the video and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has caused a stir online after a video of him at a playground surfaced.

The musician was captured in an exciting moment, playing with his beloved daughter.

He seemed to have bounced back and forgotten about his recent predicament.

Medikal announces he and Fella are no longer married

Medikal has recently been the talk of the town after he broke the news of his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui.

The renowned musician had previously been ranting about how Fella caused him pain in their marriage.

He subsequently released a song to share his heartbreak story, titled 'Single and Not Searching."

With his latest post, he seems to be recovering from his pain.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Medikal playing with Island

Netizens who saw the post laughed over the video, stating that Medikal was taking advantage of the moment to heal.

@Qweku wrote"

"Smart way to heal broken heart."

@HARDMOVES wrote:

"The effect of broken heart can never be understood."

Space wrote:

"I know paa say Joey B take am go."

@kingjohn wrote:

"The broken heart dey over dis guy."

@Yaw Banks wrote:

"Hey broken heart Paa make medical like this."

McBrown's husband Maxwell bonds with Baby Maxin buys her toys

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Nana Ama McBrown's husband spending some 'Daddy moments' with their daughter Baby Maxin had surfaced online.

The actress' husband was captured in a heartwarming moment with her daughter, who was filmed asking his dad if he bought her any gifts.

He proved beyond doubt that all was well with his family, contrary to the viral reports of turmoil in his marital home. Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

